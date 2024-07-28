Treatt plc (OTCMKTS:TTTRF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Treatt plc (OTCMKTS:TTTRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a growth of 129.5% from the June 30th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

TTTRF stock remained flat at C$5.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.87. Treatt has a fifty-two week low of C$4.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.51.

Treatt plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies various natural extracts and ingredients to the flavor, fragrance, beverage, and consumer product industries in the United Kingdom, Germany, Ireland, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers flavor ingredients, such as citrus, coffee, tea, health and wellness, and fruits and vegetables extracts; Hics, aroma, and herb, spice, and floral ingredients.

