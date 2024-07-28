Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS.

Tri Pointe Homes Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE TPH opened at $46.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.59. Tri Pointe Homes has a twelve month low of $24.18 and a twelve month high of $47.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tri Pointe Homes

In other Tri Pointe Homes news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 56,567 shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total transaction of $2,250,235.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 677,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,963,520.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TPH. StockNews.com upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Tri Pointe Homes from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Tri Pointe Homes from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.50.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

