Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS.
Tri Pointe Homes Trading Up 1.8 %
Shares of NYSE TPH opened at $46.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.59. Tri Pointe Homes has a twelve month low of $24.18 and a twelve month high of $47.78.
Insider Buying and Selling at Tri Pointe Homes
In other Tri Pointe Homes news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 56,567 shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total transaction of $2,250,235.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 677,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,963,520.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile
Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Tri Pointe Homes
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
- Trading Halts Explained
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.