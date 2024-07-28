Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB) Short Interest Update

Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, a growth of 70.4% from the June 30th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Trinity Biotech Stock Performance

TRIB opened at $2.86 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.22. Trinity Biotech has a 1 year low of $1.49 and a 1 year high of $5.10.

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.70 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trinity Biotech will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Trinity Biotech in a research note on Sunday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Trinity Biotech Company Profile

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, together with its subsidiaries, develops, acquires, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas and Ireland. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detects infectious diseases; sexually transmitted diseases consisting of syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

Featured Stories

