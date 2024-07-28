TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.55.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $8.50 target price (down previously from $9.50) on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a report on Wednesday, May 29th.

Institutional Trading of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,689 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 3,928 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 94.3% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 4,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 1,066.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,265,136 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,701 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 127.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 661,530 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,185,000 after purchasing an additional 73,924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPVG opened at $8.99 on Tuesday. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 1-year low of $7.91 and a 1-year high of $12.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.62. The stock has a market cap of $340.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 1.78.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $29.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.25 million. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a positive return on equity of 19.64% and a negative net margin of 29.68%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.80%. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -144.14%.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Company Profile

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

