TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLSIW) Short Interest Up 146.2% in July

TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLSIW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 146.2% from the June 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

TriSalus Life Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of TLSIW opened at $1.60 on Friday. TriSalus Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $0.09 and a twelve month high of $2.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TriSalus Life Sciences

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in shares of TriSalus Life Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TriSalus Life Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC grew its position in TriSalus Life Sciences by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 397,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 34,067 shares during the last quarter.

About TriSalus Life Sciences

TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, researches, develops, and sells drug delivery technologies and immune-oncology therapeutics for the treatment of liver and pancreatic cancer. The company offers Pressure Enabled Drug Delivery infusion systems, such as the TriNav infusion system, which is used in transarterial radioembolization and chemoembolization procedures for patients with liver cancer and metastases; and the Pancreatic Retrograde Venous Infusion device, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial, for locally advanced pancreatic cancer.

