TrueFi (TRU) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $147.41 Million

TrueFi (TRU) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 28th. Over the last seven days, TrueFi has traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. TrueFi has a market capitalization of $147.41 million and $17.89 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueFi token can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000189 BTC on exchanges.

TrueFi’s total supply is 1,198,450,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,154,946,157 tokens. The official message board for TrueFi is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @truefidao. The Reddit community for TrueFi is https://reddit.com/r/trusttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TrueFi’s official website is truefi.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi (TRU) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. TrueFi has a current supply of 1,198,450,773.1551602 with 1,154,928,628.4852757 in circulation. The last known price of TrueFi is 0.12759492 USD and is down -3.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 120 active market(s) with $17,701,290.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://truefi.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

