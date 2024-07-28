Truist Financial Boosts Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Price Target to $38.00

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) had its price target upped by Truist Financial from $31.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CADE. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Bank in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Bank in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cadence Bank has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $33.79.

CADE opened at $33.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.96 and a 200 day moving average of $28.29. Cadence Bank has a fifty-two week low of $19.67 and a fifty-two week high of $34.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $742.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.63 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cadence Bank will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Cadence Bank’s payout ratio is 31.95%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CADE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cadence Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,490,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cadence Bank by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,271,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,867,000 after buying an additional 940,895 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Cadence Bank by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,532,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,344,000 after buying an additional 687,025 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Cadence Bank by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,402,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,633,000 after buying an additional 574,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,054,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,205,000 after purchasing an additional 393,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

