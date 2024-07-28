Truist Financial Raises Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target to $215.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) had its price target increased by Truist Financial from $162.00 to $215.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $248.00 to $230.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered shares of Tesla from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $204.30.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $219.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $702.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.93. Tesla has a 12-month low of $138.80 and a 12-month high of $278.98.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Tesla will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $17,322,306.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,772,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,350,652.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $17,322,306.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,772,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Tesla by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 233,602,120 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $41,064,917,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795,748 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $7,844,757,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Tesla by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,155,878 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,765,933,000 after purchasing an additional 458,804 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 12.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,849,425 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,731,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,329 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 25,990.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,202,806 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,541,273,000 after acquiring an additional 6,179,032 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

