Truvestments Capital LLC Buys New Shares in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 906 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SSTK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Shutterstock by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,894,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,121,000 after acquiring an additional 14,197 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Shutterstock by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 7,447 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Shutterstock by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,394,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,316,000 after purchasing an additional 378,450 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Shutterstock by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 883 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Shutterstock by 4,728.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 19,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 18,912 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Shutterstock stock traded up $0.76 on Friday, hitting $42.61. The stock had a trading volume of 359,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,034. Shutterstock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.80 and a twelve month high of $54.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.12.

Shutterstock Announces Dividend

Shutterstock ( NYSE:SSTK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.16. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 10.71%. The company had revenue of $214.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.03 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Jarrod Yahes purchased 5,350 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.35 per share, with a total value of $199,822.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,904 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,639,814.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Paul J. Hennessy purchased 12,500 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.38 per share, for a total transaction of $479,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,803 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,369,879.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on SSTK. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Shutterstock from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Shutterstock from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.25.

Shutterstock Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shutterstock, Inc provides platform to connect brands and businesses to high quality content in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects in HD and 4K formats that are integrated into websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

