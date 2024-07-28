Truvestments Capital LLC Has $48,000 Stock Position in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC)

Truvestments Capital LLC reduced its position in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Free Report) by 35.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,886 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Ready Capital were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Ready Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ready Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ready Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ready Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Cadence Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ready Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. 55.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RC. BTIG Research began coverage on Ready Capital in a report on Friday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ready Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.93.

Ready Capital Price Performance

Shares of RC stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,058,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,566,968. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.85. Ready Capital Co. has a one year low of $7.93 and a one year high of $11.83.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Ready Capital had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 23.81%. The business had revenue of $232.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ready Capital Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ready Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.88%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ready Capital

In other news, Director Gilbert E. Nathan acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.29 per share, for a total transaction of $82,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,249 shares in the company, valued at $789,614.21. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Ready Capital Company Profile

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It operates through two segments: LMM Commercial Real Estate and Small Business Lending. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services lower-to-middle-market (LLM) commercial real estate loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by LLM loans, or other real estate-related investments.

Featured Articles

