Truvestments Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Truvestments Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 62.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,889 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 299,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,314,000 after purchasing an additional 16,101 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 113,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,234,000 after buying an additional 7,054 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 94.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 28,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after buying an additional 13,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

DLR traded down $1.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $145.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,204,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,405,666. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.46, a P/E/G ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.48. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.94 and a twelve month high of $162.58.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($1.43). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 6.07%. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 135.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DLR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.20.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

