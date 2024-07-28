Truvestments Capital LLC Sells 140 Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Truvestments Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 27.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in AerCap were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AER. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap during the fourth quarter valued at $145,951,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap during the fourth quarter valued at $137,412,000. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap during the fourth quarter valued at $133,330,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AerCap by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,090,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $452,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476,236 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of AerCap by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,425,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,628 shares during the period. 96.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AER traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $93.58. 1,229,252 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,287,783. AerCap Holdings has a 1-year low of $57.30 and a 1-year high of $98.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.01 and a 200 day moving average of $85.79.

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.98. AerCap had a net margin of 42.78% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 10.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. AerCap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.51%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AER. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of AerCap from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of AerCap from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of AerCap in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of AerCap from $94.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of AerCap from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.44.

About AerCap

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

