Tsuruha Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSUSF) Short Interest Up 83.8% in July

Tsuruha Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSUSF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,500 shares, an increase of 83.8% from the June 30th total of 48,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Tsuruha Price Performance

TSUSF stock remained flat at $58.94 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.53 and its 200 day moving average is $74.18. Tsuruha has a 12-month low of $58.94 and a 12-month high of $58.94.

About Tsuruha

Tsuruha Holdings Inc operates drugstores in Japan. It sells pharmaceutical, cosmetic, miscellaneous goods and food products. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Sapporo, Japan.

