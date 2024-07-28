Tsuruha Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSUSF) Short Interest Up 83.8% in July

Tsuruha Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSUSF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,500 shares, an increase of 83.8% from the June 30th total of 48,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Tsuruha Price Performance
TSUSF stock remained flat at $58.94 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.53 and its 200 day moving average is $74.18. Tsuruha has a 12-month low of $58.94 and a 12-month high of $58.94.
About Tsuruha
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Tsuruha
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Is Crypto Cool Again? What Stocks You Should Be Watching
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
Receive News & Ratings for Tsuruha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tsuruha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.