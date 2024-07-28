Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.05

Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Free Report) (TSE:TC) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.05 and traded as high as $25.59. Tucows shares last traded at $25.34, with a volume of 54,427 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Tucows from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 30th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.06.

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Free Report) (TSE:TC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The information services provider reported ($2.42) earnings per share for the quarter. Tucows had a negative return on equity of 490.14% and a negative net margin of 29.91%. The company had revenue of $87.46 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV raised its position in shares of Tucows by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV now owns 2,014,594 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,391,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tucows during the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tucows by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 698,465 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,964,000 after acquiring an additional 4,234 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Tucows by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,281 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Tucows by 131.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,963 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in North America and Europe. It operates in three segments: Ting, Wavelo and Tucows Domains. The Ting segment provides fiber and fixed wireless internet services. The Wavelo segment offers individual developer tools, subscription, billing management, network orchestration, and provisioning services.

