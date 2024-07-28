UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, an increase of 31.3% from the June 30th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

UCB Stock Performance

UCBJY stock traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,483. UCB has a 12 month low of $34.85 and a 12 month high of $82.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.94 and its 200-day moving average is $62.96.

Get UCB alerts:

UCB Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases worldwide. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for epilepsy seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies.

Receive News & Ratings for UCB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UCB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.