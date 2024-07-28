UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, an increase of 31.3% from the June 30th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
UCB Stock Performance
UCBJY stock traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,483. UCB has a 12 month low of $34.85 and a 12 month high of $82.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.94 and its 200-day moving average is $62.96.
UCB Company Profile
