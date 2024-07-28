Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $42.98 million for the quarter. Ultralife had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 5.96%.

Ultralife Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of ULBI traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,220. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.73. Ultralife has a twelve month low of $6.31 and a twelve month high of $13.39. The company has a market cap of $183.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark upped their target price on Ultralife from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com raised Ultralife from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

About Ultralife

Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium-ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium-ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.

