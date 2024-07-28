United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target Lowered to $135.00 at Susquehanna

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Susquehanna from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on UPS. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised United Parcel Service from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $154.95.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $128.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.25. United Parcel Service has a 52-week low of $124.80 and a 52-week high of $189.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $137.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.59.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.20). United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 5.87%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.49%.

In related news, Director William R. Johnson purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $128.61 per share, with a total value of $643,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,160 shares in the company, valued at $663,627.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Encompass More Asset Management increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Encompass More Asset Management now owns 1,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 7,894 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 18,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 14,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,430,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

