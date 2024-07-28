Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) Issues Earnings Results

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.03, Zacks reports. Universal Insurance had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 22.04%. The firm had revenue of $380.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share.

Universal Insurance Trading Down 4.5 %

NYSE:UVE traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.10. 455,171 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,538. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Universal Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $11.15 and a fifty-two week high of $22.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $550.08 million, a P/E ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.88.

Get Universal Insurance alerts:

Universal Insurance Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on UVE. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Universal Insurance in a research report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Universal Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th.

View Our Latest Research Report on UVE

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of Universal Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total transaction of $366,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,142,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,914,817.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total value of $366,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,142,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,914,817.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Pietrangelo sold 12,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $252,330.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,635,911.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,351 shares of company stock worth $1,012,931 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Insurance

(Get Free Report)

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. It develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.