Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) Issues Earnings Results

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03, Zacks reports. Universal Insurance had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $380.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.09 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS.

Universal Insurance Trading Down 4.5 %

UVE stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.10. The company had a trading volume of 455,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,538. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.99 and a 200 day moving average of $18.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Universal Insurance has a 12 month low of $11.15 and a 12 month high of $22.38. The company has a market capitalization of $550.08 million, a PE ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.88.

Universal Insurance Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.10%.

In other Universal Insurance news, Director Michael Pietrangelo sold 12,351 shares of Universal Insurance stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $252,330.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,635,911.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Michael Pietrangelo sold 12,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $252,330.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 80,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,635,911.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total value of $366,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,142,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,914,817.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 52,351 shares of company stock worth $1,012,931. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UVE shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Universal Insurance in a research report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Universal Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. It develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.

