Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) Announces Earnings Results

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $462.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.60 million. Universal Logistics had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 7.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share.

Universal Logistics Stock Performance

ULH stock traded down $1.96 on Friday, reaching $43.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,490. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.82. Universal Logistics has a 52 week low of $20.85 and a 52 week high of $50.52.

Get Universal Logistics alerts:

Universal Logistics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Universal Logistics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ULH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Universal Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Universal Logistics in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

View Our Latest Analysis on ULH

About Universal Logistics

(Get Free Report)

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. The company offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.