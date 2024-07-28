Universal Music Group (OTCMKTS:UMGNF) Downgraded by Guggenheim

Guggenheim downgraded shares of Universal Music Group (OTCMKTS:UMGNF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
UMGNF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays cut Universal Music Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Universal Music Group in a report on Friday, July 12th. They set a peer perform rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets cut Universal Music Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. HSBC upgraded Universal Music Group from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut Universal Music Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.50.
Get Our Latest Research Report on UMGNF
Universal Music Group Stock Performance
About Universal Music Group
Universal Music Group N.V. operates as a music company worldwide. It operates through Recorded Music, Music Publishing, and Merchandising & Other segments. The Recorded Music segment discovers and develops recording artists, as well as markets and promotes their music across various formats and platforms; and engages in the live events, sponsorship, film, and television operations.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Universal Music Group
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
Receive News & Ratings for Universal Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.