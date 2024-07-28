USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on USANA Health Sciences from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Shares of NYSE USNA opened at $42.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $811.91 million, a PE ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.01 and its 200-day moving average is $46.97. USANA Health Sciences has a 1 year low of $40.51 and a 1 year high of $68.00.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $212.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.64 million. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 11.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that USANA Health Sciences will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Myron W. Wentz sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.61, for a total value of $179,857.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,880,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $383,048,890.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Paul A. Jones sold 2,714 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total value of $132,063.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,903.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Myron W. Wentz sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.61, for a total transaction of $179,857.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,880,043 shares in the company, valued at $383,048,890.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,591 shares of company stock worth $1,458,098. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 337,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,083,000 after buying an additional 145,373 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 677,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,323,000 after purchasing an additional 21,524 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,567,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,853,000 after purchasing an additional 38,533 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 54.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers consisting of targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and food that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

