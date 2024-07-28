USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB) Announces Earnings Results

USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.07, Zacks reports. USCB Financial had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $35.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share.

USCB Financial Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of USCB traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.43. 23,918 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,401. USCB Financial has a 52 week low of $10.04 and a 52 week high of $16.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.88. The company has a market capitalization of $303.20 million, a P/E ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 0.40.

USCB Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. USCB Financial’s payout ratio is 25.97%.

Insider Transactions at USCB Financial

About USCB Financial

In other news, CFO Robert B. Anderson purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.12 per share, with a total value of $84,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,053,627.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Robert B. Anderson purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.12 per share, with a total value of $84,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,053,627.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Robert B. Anderson acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.91 per share, for a total transaction of $35,730.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $850,469.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 36,789 shares of company stock valued at $425,297. 48.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for U.S. Century Bank that engages in the provision of various personal and business banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial and consumer checking, money market deposit, savings, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

