USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.07, Zacks reports. USCB Financial had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $35.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS.

USCB Financial Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of USCB Financial stock traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $15.43. The stock had a trading volume of 23,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,401. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.73 and a 200 day moving average of $11.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. USCB Financial has a twelve month low of $10.04 and a twelve month high of $16.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.20 million, a P/E ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 0.40.

Get USCB Financial alerts:

USCB Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. USCB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About USCB Financial

In other USCB Financial news, CFO Robert B. Anderson purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.12 per share, with a total value of $84,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 86,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,053,627.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CFO Robert B. Anderson purchased 7,000 shares of USCB Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.12 per share, for a total transaction of $84,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,627.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Robert B. Anderson bought 3,000 shares of USCB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.91 per share, for a total transaction of $35,730.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $850,469.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 36,789 shares of company stock valued at $425,297 in the last ninety days. 48.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

(Get Free Report)

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for U.S. Century Bank that engages in the provision of various personal and business banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial and consumer checking, money market deposit, savings, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for USCB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USCB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.