USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.07, Zacks reports. USCB Financial had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $35.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS.
USCB Financial Trading Down 2.3 %
Shares of USCB Financial stock traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $15.43. The stock had a trading volume of 23,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,401. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.73 and a 200 day moving average of $11.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. USCB Financial has a twelve month low of $10.04 and a twelve month high of $16.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.20 million, a P/E ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 0.40.
USCB Financial Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. USCB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.97%.
About USCB Financial
USCB Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for U.S. Century Bank that engages in the provision of various personal and business banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial and consumer checking, money market deposit, savings, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
