USDB Trading 0.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (USDB)

USDB (USDB) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 28th. Over the last seven days, USDB has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. USDB has a total market cap of $338.64 million and $19.33 million worth of USDB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDB token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001441 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get USDB alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

USDB Token Profile

USDB’s total supply is 338,900,920 tokens. USDB’s official Twitter account is @blast_l2. USDB’s official website is blast.io/en.

Buying and Selling USDB

According to CryptoCompare, “USDB (USDB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Blast platform. USDB has a current supply of 338,766,149.41828233. The last known price of USDB is 1.00635715 USD and is up 0.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 93 active market(s) with $28,231,712.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blast.io/en.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for USDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.