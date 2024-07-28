Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,912 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.22% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF worth $14,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VDC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 86,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,531,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,906,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDC traded up $2.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $208.29. The stock had a trading volume of 82,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,896. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $172.75 and a 1 year high of $209.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $205.41 and its 200-day moving average is $200.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.48.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

