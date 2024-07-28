Venture Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:VEMLF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Venture Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:VEMLF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 112,900 shares, an increase of 31.9% from the June 30th total of 85,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Venture Stock Performance

VEMLF stock opened at $10.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.42 and its 200 day moving average is $10.26. Venture has a 12-month low of $8.48 and a 12-month high of $10.50.

Venture Company Profile

Venture Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions, products, and services in Singapore, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Advanced Manufacturing and Design Solutions, and Technology Products and Design Solutions segments. It engages in the design, manufacture, assemble, installation, and distribution of electronic, and other computer products and peripherals; manufacture and sale of terminal units; development and marketing of colour imaging products for label printing; and research and development of biotechnology, life, and medical science products, as well as engages in repair of engineering and scientific instruments.

