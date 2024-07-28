Veralto (NYSE:VLTO) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.37-3.45 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33. Veralto also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.370-3.450 EPS.

Veralto Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of NYSE VLTO traded up $5.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $104.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,164,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,589,276. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81. Veralto has a fifty-two week low of $65.51 and a fifty-two week high of $107.86.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. Veralto had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 62.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Veralto will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Veralto Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Veralto’s payout ratio is presently 9.89%.

VLTO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Veralto from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Veralto from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Veralto from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Veralto from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Veralto in a report on Monday, June 17th. They issued a hold rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $97.08.

Insider Activity at Veralto

In other news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total transaction of $30,314.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,045 shares in the company, valued at $3,417,437.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Veralto Company Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

