Vertcoin Price Hits $0.0905 (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0905 or 0.00000133 BTC on exchanges. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $6.33 million and $21,684.61 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 5.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $67,978.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $404.69 or 0.00595314 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00008608 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $71.08 or 0.00104560 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00033397 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.42 or 0.00241866 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.79 or 0.00045300 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.95 or 0.00066125 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 69,917,335 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

