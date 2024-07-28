VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF stock. TAP Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIL – Free Report) by 34.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 158,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,339 shares during the period. VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. TAP Consulting LLC owned 7.18% of VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF worth $6,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CIL traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.15. 17 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,035. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.86 and its 200-day moving average is $42.34. VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52 week low of $35.99 and a 52 week high of $43.76. The company has a market cap of $94.93 million, a PE ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.86.

VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF Dividend Announcement

About VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.0594 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%.

(Get Free Report)

The VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (CIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities outside the US. The index screens for positive earnings and weights its securities inversely by volatility. CIL was launched on Aug 19, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.