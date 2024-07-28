Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) Holdings Lowered by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its holdings in Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 206,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 1.40% of Village Super Market worth $5,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Village Super Market by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 379,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,869,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Village Super Market by 12.8% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Village Super Market by 7.9% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 50,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 3,675 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Village Super Market by 6.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Village Super Market by 20.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Village Super Market stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.56. The stock had a trading volume of 49,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,114. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.27. The company has a market capitalization of $451.95 million, a PE ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Village Super Market, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.80 and a 1 year high of $31.00.

Village Super Market ( NASDAQ:VLGEA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $546.40 million for the quarter. Village Super Market had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 12.09%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 4th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. Village Super Market’s payout ratio is presently 29.59%.

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. The company offers grocery, meat, produce, dairy, deli, seafood, prepared foods, and bakery and frozen foods. It also provides non-food products, including health and beauty care, general merchandise, liquor, and pharmacy products through retail and online stores.

