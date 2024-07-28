Vizsla Silver (NYSE:VZLA) Price Target Raised to $3.75 at HC Wainwright

Vizsla Silver (NYSE:VZLA – Free Report) had its target price upped by HC Wainwright from $3.50 to $3.75 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Vizsla Silver’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Vizsla Silver from $4.00 to $4.75 and gave the stock a speculative buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Vizsla Silver Stock Performance

VZLA stock opened at $1.96 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $473.95 million, a P/E ratio of -39.20 and a beta of 0.99. Vizsla Silver has a 52-week low of $0.94 and a 52-week high of $2.21.

Vizsla Silver (NYSE:VZLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vizsla Silver will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vizsla Silver

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vizsla Silver by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,874,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,247,000 after buying an additional 864,639 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. grew its holdings in Vizsla Silver by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 15,950,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,207,000 after purchasing an additional 897,430 shares during the period. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vizsla Silver in the first quarter worth $7,023,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Vizsla Silver in the fourth quarter worth $1,360,000. Finally, Corundum Trust Company INC acquired a new stake in Vizsla Silver in the second quarter worth $108,000. 22.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vizsla Silver

Vizsla Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, and development of precious and base metal assets. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Panuco Project covering an area of 7,189.5 hectares located in located in southern Sinaloa, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Vizsla Resources Corp.

