Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a decline of 53.6% from the June 30th total of 29,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 119,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Vonovia Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS VONOY opened at $15.30 on Friday. Vonovia has a fifty-two week low of $10.35 and a fifty-two week high of $16.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.91 and a 200-day moving average of $14.57.

Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VONOY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vonovia will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vonovia

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of residential properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

