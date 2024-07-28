WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.86.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on WalkMe from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of WalkMe in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of WalkMe from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of WalkMe from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of WalkMe from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th.
WKME stock opened at $13.87 on Friday. WalkMe has a 1-year low of $7.60 and a 1-year high of $14.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.33.
WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $68.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.10 million. WalkMe had a negative return on equity of 43.53% and a negative net margin of 14.52%.
WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adaption platform and associated professional services in the United States and internationally. The company's AI-driven digital adoption platform helps companies to effectively navigate change brought by technology, which stack, identifies, and delivers the personalized guidance and automation.
