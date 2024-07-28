WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.86.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on WalkMe from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of WalkMe in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of WalkMe from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of WalkMe from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of WalkMe from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WKME. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WalkMe by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 271,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,794,000 after buying an additional 71,094 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in WalkMe during the first quarter valued at about $289,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in WalkMe by 9.1% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in WalkMe by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 68,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 8,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in WalkMe by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 256,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 109,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.91% of the company’s stock.

WKME stock opened at $13.87 on Friday. WalkMe has a 1-year low of $7.60 and a 1-year high of $14.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.33.

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $68.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.10 million. WalkMe had a negative return on equity of 43.53% and a negative net margin of 14.52%.

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adaption platform and associated professional services in the United States and internationally. The company's AI-driven digital adoption platform helps companies to effectively navigate change brought by technology, which stack, identifies, and delivers the personalized guidance and automation.

