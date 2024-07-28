WAXE (WAXE) Price Hits $41.15 on Major Exchanges

WAXE (WAXE) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. WAXE has a total market capitalization of $328.55 million and approximately $6,551.55 worth of WAXE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WAXE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $41.15 or 0.00060547 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, WAXE has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

WAXE Profile

WAXE’s genesis date was September 30th, 2020. WAXE’s total supply is 3,700,000 coins. The official website for WAXE is on.wax.io/wax-io. WAXE’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WAXE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The WAX Blockchain is a platform to create, buy, sell, and trade NFTs to anyone, anywhere. WAX offers a suite of tools that allows anyone to trade NFTs instantly including a WAX Cloud Wallet where accounts can be created in just two clicks & more.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAXE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAXE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WAXE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

