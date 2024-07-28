Wellness Center USA (OTCMKTS:WCUI) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Wellness Center USA, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WCUI – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Wellness Center USA shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 4,000 shares.

Wellness Center USA Stock Performance

Wellness Center USA Company Profile

Wellness Center USA, Inc engages in the healthcare and medical business in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Medical Devices; and Authentication and Encryption Products and Services segments. It is primarily involved in the marketing and distribution of online sports and nutrition supplements.

