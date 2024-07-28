Wells Fargo & Company Raises Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Price Target to $350.00

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $320.00 to $350.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital cut their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $395.00 to $380.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $344.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $317.00 to $315.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $355.00.

SHW stock opened at $349.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $307.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $314.86. Sherwin-Williams has a 12-month low of $232.06 and a 12-month high of $351.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company has a market cap of $88.09 billion, a PE ratio of 37.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.16.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.19. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.58% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.49%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Conning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,606 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 754 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meixler Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 5.1% in the second quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 695 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

