Wells Fargo & Company Trims RTX (NYSE:RTX) Target Price to $467.00

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $491.00 to $467.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of RTX from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Melius Research increased their target price on shares of RTX from $490.00 to $493.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RTX from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of RTX from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $148.69.

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $113.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.69, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.82. RTX has a 1-year low of $68.56 and a 1-year high of $115.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.31.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The firm had revenue of $19.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that RTX will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. RTX’s payout ratio is presently 98.82%.

In related news, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total value of $2,101,713.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,757,566. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other RTX news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 10,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total value of $1,049,781.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 129,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,166,366.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total transaction of $2,101,713.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 149,050 shares in the company, valued at $15,757,566. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in RTX in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc grew its position in RTX by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in RTX in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

