Wereldhave (OTCMKTS:WRDEF) Short Interest Update

Wereldhave (OTCMKTS:WRDEF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 128.6% from the June 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

WRDEF opened at $13.10 on Friday. Wereldhave has a 1-year low of $13.10 and a 1-year high of $13.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.10 and a 200-day moving average of $14.15.

Wereldhave N.V. (the Company) is an investment company that invests in real estate (shopping centers and offices). The property portfolio of Wereldhave N.V. and its subsidiaries (the Group') is located in Belgium, France and the Netherlands. The Group is principally involved in leasing investment property under operating leases.

