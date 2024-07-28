WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) Issues Earnings Results

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $234.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.40 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 6.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS.

WesBanco Trading Down 4.4 %

NASDAQ:WSBC traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.78. 703,436 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,209. WesBanco has a 12-month low of $23.00 and a 12-month high of $34.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.61.

WesBanco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens decreased their price objective on WesBanco from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Hovde Group decreased their price objective on WesBanco from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of WesBanco in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, mortgage banking, and insurance services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

