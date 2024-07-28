Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Acquires 187 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 41.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 635 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NOC. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,653 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,519,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,289 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 425 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Northrop Grumman Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NOC opened at $480.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.11. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $414.56 and a 52 week high of $496.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.59, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $441.47 and a 200-day moving average of $455.34.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.02 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 5.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a dividend of $2.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.87. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NOC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $477.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 21st. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $565.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $467.00 to $509.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $515.07.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NOC

Northrop Grumman Profile

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.