Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Sells 1,788 Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:SFBS)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:SFBS – Free Report) by 36.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,788 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 101,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,791,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 33,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Get ServisFirst Bancshares alerts:

ServisFirst Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of SFBS stock opened at $80.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.83 and its 200 day moving average is $63.75. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.21 and a twelve month high of $82.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

ServisFirst Bancshares Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.88%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on ServisFirst Bancshares from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Hovde Group lifted their price target on ServisFirst Bancshares from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SFBS

About ServisFirst Bancshares

(Free Report)

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.