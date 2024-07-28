Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 6.17%. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share.

Weyerhaeuser Trading Up 4.3 %

NYSE:WY opened at $31.60 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.24 and its 200-day moving average is $31.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.24. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $26.73 and a 52 week high of $36.27. The firm has a market cap of $23.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73 and a beta of 1.39.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

In other news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 5,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $169,814.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,226. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

WY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

