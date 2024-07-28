WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DOL) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $50.96

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DOL – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $50.96 and traded as high as $51.92. WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at $51.84, with a volume of 13,151 shares changing hands.

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund Trading Up 0.9 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.97. The company has a market cap of $518.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOL. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 824.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 62,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,233,000 after buying an additional 55,754 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $2,129,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 114,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,653,000 after purchasing an additional 25,651 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new stake in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,037,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new stake in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $655,000.

About WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the dividend-paying market in the industrialized world outside the United States and Canada.

