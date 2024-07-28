Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,311,242 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 47,753 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.50% of Workday worth $357,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 67,077 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,517,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Workday by 17.6% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 32,442 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,849,000 after acquiring an additional 4,865 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Workday by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 21,414 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter valued at $34,508,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Workday by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 468,915 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $128,851,000 after purchasing an additional 13,502 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WDAY traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $228.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,003,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,840,302. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $223.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $257.01. The company has a market capitalization of $60.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.35. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $202.01 and a 52 week high of $311.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. Workday had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.44, for a total value of $669,267.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 204,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,759,913.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Workday news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.44, for a total transaction of $669,267.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 204,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,759,913.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.32, for a total transaction of $12,841,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 562,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,877,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 524,672 shares of company stock worth $115,938,834. Insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Workday from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Workday from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Workday from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on Workday from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $281.44.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

