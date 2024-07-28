Wormhole Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $519.39 Million (W)

Wormhole (W) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 28th. Wormhole has a total market capitalization of $519.39 million and approximately $30.03 million worth of Wormhole was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Wormhole has traded 14.8% lower against the dollar. One Wormhole token can now be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00000427 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wormhole Token Profile

Wormhole launched on October 7th, 2020. Wormhole’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,800,000,000 tokens. Wormhole’s official Twitter account is @wormhole. The official website for Wormhole is wormhole.com.

Wormhole Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wormhole (W) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Wormhole has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,800,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Wormhole is 0.28616609 USD and is down -3.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 245 active market(s) with $33,383,901.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wormhole.com.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wormhole directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wormhole should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wormhole using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

