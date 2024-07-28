XIDO FINANCE (XIDO) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $25.03 Million

XIDO FINANCE (XIDO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 28th. During the last seven days, XIDO FINANCE has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. XIDO FINANCE has a market cap of $25.03 million and $84.62 worth of XIDO FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XIDO FINANCE token can now be purchased for approximately $0.88 or 0.00001274 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XIDO FINANCE Token Profile

XIDO FINANCE’s genesis date was September 9th, 2020. XIDO FINANCE’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,314,463 tokens. The official message board for XIDO FINANCE is medium.com/@xidofinance. XIDO FINANCE’s official Twitter account is @xidofinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for XIDO FINANCE is xido.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “XIDO is decentralized AMM with yield farming incentives, no mints, and a unique token distribution design. Token which adds a governance layer and powers the self-sustaining pools and farms without ever minting a new token.

It is layer protocol for payments specifically built to support the fast-growing DeFi industry using our important technological innovations.”

XIDO FINANCE Token Trading

