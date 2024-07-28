Yangarra Resources (OTCMKTS:YGRAF) Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of Yangarra Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YGRAF – Get Free Report) traded down 1.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.76 and last traded at $0.76. 25,876 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 34,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.77.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.84.

About Yangarra Resources

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. The company focuses on the Cardium in Central Alberta. It also focuses on the Western Canadian Sedimentary basin. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

