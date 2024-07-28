Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) Short Interest Update

Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YZCAY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a decrease of 36.1% from the June 30th total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Yankuang Energy Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of YZCAY stock opened at $16.23 on Friday. Yankuang Energy Group has a 12-month low of $13.70 and a 12-month high of $25.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.17.

Yankuang Energy Group shares are scheduled to split on Wednesday, August 7th. The 1.3-1 split was announced on Wednesday, August 7th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, August 7th.

Yankuang Energy Group Cuts Dividend

Yankuang Energy Group Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.2619 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.

Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited engages in the mining, preparation, and sale of coal in China and internationally. It offers thermal, PCI, and coking coal for electric power, metallurgy, chemical industry, etc.; manufactures, installs, and sells mining equipment and machinery; manufactures and sells coal mining and excavating equipment, cable, and rubber products; manufactures and sells methanol, acetic acid, ethyl acetate, caprolactam, naphtha, crude liquid wax, etc.; produces and sells chemicals and synthesis catalyst; explores for potash mineral; and sells coal mine machinery equipment and accessories, construction materials, petroleum products, and mineral products.

