ZClassic (ZCL) One Day Trading Volume Hits $422.35

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for $0.0555 or 0.00000081 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $515,144.78 and $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ZClassic has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.80 or 0.00046266 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.55 or 0.00038629 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00016145 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000258 BTC.

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder’s reward. This founder’s reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder’s reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

